Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 17 doubles, 22 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .249.
- He ranks 98th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Paredes has recorded a hit in 54 of 101 games this year (53.5%), including 23 multi-hit games (22.8%).
- In 18.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has had an RBI in 40 games this season (39.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season (39 of 101), with two or more runs 12 times (11.9%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|51
|.241
|AVG
|.257
|.342
|OBP
|.372
|.500
|SLG
|.497
|17
|XBH
|22
|12
|HR
|10
|37
|RBI
|30
|29/19
|K/BB
|41/23
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, one per game).
- Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 2.95 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
