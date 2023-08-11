The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.433 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .295 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Ramirez has gotten a hit in 52 of 85 games this season (61.2%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (28.2%).

He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has driven in a run in 28 games this season (32.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 games this season (38.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 38 .279 AVG .313 .335 OBP .352 .517 SLG .351 18 XBH 3 8 HR 1 25 RBI 14 35/11 K/BB 21/8 3 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings