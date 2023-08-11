The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.433 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is batting .295 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.
  • Ramirez has gotten a hit in 52 of 85 games this season (61.2%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (28.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ramirez has driven in a run in 28 games this season (32.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 33 games this season (38.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 38
.279 AVG .313
.335 OBP .352
.517 SLG .351
18 XBH 3
8 HR 1
25 RBI 14
35/11 K/BB 21/8
3 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 117 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Guardians will send Curry (3-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.