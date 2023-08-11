Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .218 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

In 39 of 74 games this year (52.7%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (14.9%).

He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (23.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (5.4%).

He has scored in 26 games this season (35.1%), including seven multi-run games (9.5%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .231 AVG .203 .268 OBP .232 .397 SLG .331 12 XBH 9 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 32/6 K/BB 34/5 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings