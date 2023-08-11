Currently the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the fourth-longest odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +15000.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay put together a 4-12-1 ATS record last year.

A total of six Buccaneers games last season hit the over.

Tampa Bay ranked 15th in total offense (346.7 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Buccaneers posted a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 away last year.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay lost every game (0-3). But as the favorite put together a 8-6 record.

The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (66.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (60.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown a season ago and accumulated 481 yards (28.3 per game).

In 12 games with the Panthers, Baker Mayfield passed for 1,313 yards (109.4 per game), with six touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.8%.

Devin White had 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended last year.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000 2 September 17 Bears - +6000 3 September 25 Eagles - +800 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 6 October 15 Lions - +2200 7 October 22 Falcons - +8000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +1000 9 November 5 @ Texans - +20000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +1000 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

Odds are current as of August 11 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.