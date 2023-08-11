Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Currently the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the fourth-longest odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +15000.
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay put together a 4-12-1 ATS record last year.
- A total of six Buccaneers games last season hit the over.
- Tampa Bay ranked 15th in total offense (346.7 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Buccaneers posted a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 away last year.
- As the underdog, Tampa Bay lost every game (0-3). But as the favorite put together a 8-6 record.
- The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (66.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (60.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.
- On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown a season ago and accumulated 481 yards (28.3 per game).
- In 12 games with the Panthers, Baker Mayfield passed for 1,313 yards (109.4 per game), with six touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.8%.
- Devin White had 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended last year.
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
