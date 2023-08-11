Brandon Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .223 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (19.7%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven in a run in 25 games this year (32.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 34.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 39 .230 AVG .217 .329 OBP .302 .443 SLG .434 12 XBH 14 7 HR 8 24 RBI 22 49/17 K/BB 36/17 3 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings