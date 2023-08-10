The Tampa Bay Rays (69-47) match up with the St. Louis Cardinals (50-65) a game after Jose Siri hit a pair of home runs in a 6-4 defeat to the Cardinals. The game begins at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

The Rays will call on Zack Littell (2-2) against the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (1-4).

Rays vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

The Rays will hand the ball to Littell (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 4.04 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .288.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Littell will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

Liberatore (1-4 with a 6.93 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season.

In his last outing on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 23-year-old has a 6.93 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .314 to opposing hitters.

Liberatore is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.

Liberatore has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this year entering this outing.

In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

