Zack Littell and Matthew Liberatore are the projected starters when the Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Thursday at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 170 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .446 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Rays have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.256).

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (601 total, 5.2 per game).

The Rays' .328 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.186).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Littell (2-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.04 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Littell is looking to record his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Littell is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages two frames per appearance on the hill.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Tigers W 8-0 Away Zack Littell Reese Olson 8/5/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Away Aaron Civale Tarik Skubal 8/6/2023 Tigers W 10-6 Away Erasmo Ramírez Matt Manning 8/8/2023 Cardinals W 4-2 Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas 8/9/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Jalen Beeks Dakota Hudson 8/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Littell Matthew Liberatore 8/11/2023 Guardians - Home Aaron Civale Xzavion Curry 8/12/2023 Guardians - Home Tyler Glasnow Gavin Williams 8/13/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Eflin Tanner Bibee 8/14/2023 Giants - Away - Logan Webb 8/15/2023 Giants - Away Zack Littell -

