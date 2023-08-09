The Tampa Bay Rays (69-46) take the field against the St. Louis Cardinals (49-65) on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays will look to Jalen Beeks (2-3) versus the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (2-0).

Rays vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Probable Pitchers: Beeks - TB (2-3, 6.27 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (2-0, 4.10 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jalen Beeks

The Rays will send Beeks (2-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, July 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing two innings of relief while giving up one earned run and allowing two hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, a 2.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.473 in 27 games this season.

None of Beeks' seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In seven starts this season, Beeks has yet to get through five or more innings.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished 15 without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

The Cardinals will send Hudson (2-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

He has a 4.10 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .257 against him over his eight appearances this season.

Hudson has recorded one quality start this season.

Hudson has one start this year where he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his eight total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

