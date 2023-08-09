Tampa Bay Rays (69-46) will play the St. Louis Cardinals (49-65) at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, August 9 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Wander Franco will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Cardinals have +130 odds to win. A 9-run over/under has been set for this game.

Rays vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Jalen Beeks - TB (2-3, 6.27 ERA) vs Dakota Hudson - STL (2-0, 4.10 ERA)

Rays vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 61 out of the 92 games, or 66.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have a 42-13 record (winning 76.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Cardinals have won in 21, or 45.7%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 1-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 6th 2nd

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.