Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth-best in baseball with 167 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is fourth in baseball, slugging .445.

The Rays' .256 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (597 total runs).

The Rays are eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.185).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Jalen Beeks (2-3) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.27 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance -- in relief on Tuesday, July 4 -- the left-hander threw two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

So far this year, Beeks has not registered a quality start.

Beeks, who averages 1.4 per appearance, has not yet gone five or more innings in a start this season (in seven starts).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in 15 of his 27 outings this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Yankees L 7-2 Away Shane McClanahan Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Tigers W 8-0 Away Zack Littell Reese Olson 8/5/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Away Aaron Civale Tarik Skubal 8/6/2023 Tigers W 10-6 Away Erasmo Ramírez Matt Manning 8/8/2023 Cardinals W 4-2 Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas 8/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Jalen Beeks Dakota Hudson 8/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Littell Matthew Liberatore 8/11/2023 Guardians - Home Aaron Civale Xzavion Curry 8/12/2023 Guardians - Home Tyler Glasnow Gavin Williams 8/13/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Eflin Tanner Bibee 8/14/2023 Giants - Away - Logan Webb

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.