The Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Wander Franco and Nolan Arenado -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

The Cardinals are +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rays (-155). A 9.5-run total has been set for this game.

Rays vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -155 +130 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-1.

The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays are 61-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.3% of those games).

Tampa Bay has gone 42-13 (winning 76.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.

Tampa Bay has played in 115 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-52-4).

The Rays have covered 58.8% of their games this season, going 10-7-0 against the spread.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-19 31-27 28-21 41-25 55-40 14-6

