Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cardinals - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yandy Diaz (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 114 hits and an OBP of .398, both of which are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 66 of 95 games this season (69.5%), with at least two hits on 34 occasions (35.8%).
- In 16.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- In 52.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (13.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.341
|AVG
|.290
|.420
|OBP
|.376
|.542
|SLG
|.475
|18
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|26
|34/23
|K/BB
|34/23
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 0.9 per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 25th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.29 ERA ranks 44th, 1.288 WHIP ranks 45th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.