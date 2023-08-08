Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cardinals - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco and his .700 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .457, fueled by 43 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 51st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 67.3% of his 107 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.8% of them.
- He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 107), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.6% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this season (46 of 107), with two or more runs 13 times (12.1%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.266
|AVG
|.279
|.326
|OBP
|.348
|.467
|SLG
|.447
|25
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|22
|35/18
|K/BB
|31/22
|14
|SB
|15
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 107 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Mikolas (6-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.29 ERA ranks 44th, 1.288 WHIP ranks 45th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
