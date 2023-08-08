The Tampa Bay Rays (68-46) host the St. Louis Cardinals (49-64) to start a three-game series at Tropicana Field, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday. The Rays are coming off a series victory over the Tigers, and the Cardinals a series loss to the Rockies.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (12-6, 3.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Miles Mikolas (6-7, 4.29 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (12-6, 3.46 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (6-7, 4.29 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin (12-6) will take the mound for the Rays, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.46, a 7.12 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .997 in 21 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

In 21 starts this season, Eflin has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 25th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 134 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.

Mikolas has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Mikolas will look to collect his 21st game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.29), 45th in WHIP (1.288), and 57th in K/9 (6.3).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.