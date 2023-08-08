Miles Mikolas will be starting for the St. Louis Cardinals when they take on Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth in baseball with 166 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball, slugging .445.

The Rays rank 10th in the majors with a .255 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (593 total runs).

The Rays are ninth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.188).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Zach Eflin (12-6) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 122 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Eflin enters the game with 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this year heading into this matchup.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Yankees W 5-2 Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees L 7-2 Away Shane McClanahan Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Tigers W 8-0 Away Zack Littell Reese Olson 8/5/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Away Aaron Civale Tarik Skubal 8/6/2023 Tigers W 10-6 Away Erasmo Ramírez Matt Manning 8/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas 8/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Shane McClanahan Dakota Hudson 8/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Littell Matthew Liberatore 8/11/2023 Guardians - Home Aaron Civale - 8/12/2023 Guardians - Home Tyler Glasnow Gavin Williams 8/13/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Eflin Tanner Bibee

