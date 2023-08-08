Rays vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 8
Tuesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (68-46) and the St. Louis Cardinals (49-64) facing off at Tropicana Field (on August 8) at 6:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Rays.
The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (12-6, 3.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (6-7, 4.29 ERA).
Rays vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Cardinals Player Props
|Rays vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Rays Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rays have won 60 out of the 91 games, or 65.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Tampa Bay has entered 45 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 32-13 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 63.6% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay has scored 593 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 1
|@ Yankees
|W 5-2
|Zach Eflin vs Carlos Rodón
|August 2
|@ Yankees
|L 7-2
|Shane McClanahan vs Gerrit Cole
|August 4
|@ Tigers
|W 8-0
|Zack Littell vs Reese Olson
|August 5
|@ Tigers
|L 4-2
|Aaron Civale vs Tarik Skubal
|August 6
|@ Tigers
|W 10-6
|Erasmo Ramírez vs Matt Manning
|August 8
|Cardinals
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Miles Mikolas
|August 9
|Cardinals
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Dakota Hudson
|August 10
|Cardinals
|-
|Zack Littell vs Matthew Liberatore
|August 11
|Guardians
|-
|Aaron Civale vs TBA
|August 12
|Guardians
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Gavin Williams
|August 13
|Guardians
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Tanner Bibee
