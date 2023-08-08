Tuesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (68-46) and the St. Louis Cardinals (49-64) facing off at Tropicana Field (on August 8) at 6:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Rays.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (12-6, 3.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (6-7, 4.29 ERA).

Rays vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have won 60 out of the 91 games, or 65.9%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay has entered 45 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 32-13 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 63.6% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored 593 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule