The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .253 with 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 55 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has had a hit in 63 of 108 games this year (58.3%), including multiple hits 28 times (25.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 35.2% of his games this season, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 48.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 54 .257 AVG .249 .376 OBP .346 .439 SLG .418 15 XBH 15 9 HR 9 35 RBI 30 51/27 K/BB 61/28 8 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings