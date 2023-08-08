Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cardinals - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Luke Raley (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .259 with 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks.
- Raley has gotten a hit in 49 of 87 games this season (56.3%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (21.8%).
- In 13 games this season, he has homered (14.9%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 31.0% of his games this season, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 33 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.223
|AVG
|.286
|.336
|OBP
|.355
|.482
|SLG
|.539
|17
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|26
|43/12
|K/BB
|50/10
|6
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 107 home runs (0.9 per game), the least in baseball.
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 25th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.29 ERA ranks 44th, 1.288 WHIP ranks 45th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
