Josh Lowe -- hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .269.

Lowe has had a hit in 56 of 89 games this year (62.9%), including multiple hits 24 times (27.0%).

He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.6% of his games this season, Lowe has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41.6% of his games this season (37 of 89), with two or more runs seven times (7.9%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 49 .265 AVG .273 .291 OBP .333 .412 SLG .523 14 XBH 21 3 HR 11 18 RBI 40 38/5 K/BB 51/17 9 SB 13

Cardinals Pitching Rankings