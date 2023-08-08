Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cardinals - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Tigers.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .218 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- In 52.8% of his 72 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (9.7%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has an RBI in 17 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.233
|AVG
|.203
|.270
|OBP
|.232
|.405
|SLG
|.331
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|30/6
|K/BB
|34/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 0.9 per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 25th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.29), 45th in WHIP (1.288), and 57th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
