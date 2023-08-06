Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Tigers.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .311 with 46 walks and 64 runs scored.
- He ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 65 of 94 games this season (69.1%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (35.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- In 49 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.341
|AVG
|.281
|.420
|OBP
|.371
|.542
|SLG
|.449
|18
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|24
|34/23
|K/BB
|33/23
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Manning (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
