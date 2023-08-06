Yandy Diaz -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .311 with 46 walks and 64 runs scored.

He ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

In 65 of 94 games this season (69.1%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (35.1%).

He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

In 49 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .341 AVG .281 .420 OBP .371 .542 SLG .449 18 XBH 18 9 HR 6 29 RBI 24 34/23 K/BB 33/23 0 SB 0

