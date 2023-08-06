The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco and his .564 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .448, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 60th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

In 67.0% of his 106 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 14 games this year (13.2%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.0% of his games this season, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 45 of 106 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .266 AVG .271 .326 OBP .342 .467 SLG .429 25 XBH 17 8 HR 6 32 RBI 20 35/18 K/BB 31/22 14 SB 15

Tigers Pitching Rankings