The Tampa Bay Rays (67-46) and Detroit Tigers (49-61) meet on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET at Comerica Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (5-3, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matt Manning (3-3, 4.34 ERA).

Rays vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will hand the ball to Glasnow (5-3) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.15, a 4.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.078.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.34 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.

Manning enters the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Manning will try to build upon a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

