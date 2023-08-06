When the Tampa Bay Rays (67-46) go head to head against the Detroit Tigers (49-61) at Comerica Park on Sunday, August 6 at 1:40 PM ET, Wander Franco will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The Tigers are +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rays (-200). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (5-3, 3.15 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (3-3, 4.34 ERA)

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 90 times and won 59, or 65.6%, of those games.

The Rays have a 20-6 record (winning 76.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 4-2 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have won in 35, or 39.8%, of the 88 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a mark of 10-11 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Wander Franco 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL East +140 - 2nd

