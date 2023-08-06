How to Watch the Rays vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Zack Short and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Sunday at Comerica Park against Tyler Glasnow, who will start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Rays vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 163 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay ranks fifth in baseball with a .443 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .254 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (583 total).
- The Rays are 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.184).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Glasnow (5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Glasnow is aiming for his fifth straight quality start.
- Glasnow is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
- So far he has surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Jhony Brito
|8/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Carlos Rodón
|8/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-2
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Gerrit Cole
|8/4/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-0
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Reese Olson
|8/5/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Matt Manning
|8/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Miles Mikolas
|8/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Dakota Hudson
|8/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|-
|8/12/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Gavin Williams
