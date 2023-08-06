Zack Short and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Sunday at Comerica Park against Tyler Glasnow, who will start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 163 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fifth in baseball with a .443 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .254 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (583 total).

The Rays are 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.184).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Glasnow (5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Glasnow is aiming for his fifth straight quality start.

Glasnow is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

So far he has surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Jhony Brito 8/1/2023 Yankees W 5-2 Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees L 7-2 Away Shane McClanahan Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Tigers W 8-0 Away Zack Littell Reese Olson 8/5/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Away Aaron Civale Tarik Skubal 8/6/2023 Tigers - Away Tyler Glasnow Matt Manning 8/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas 8/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Shane McClanahan Dakota Hudson 8/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Littell Matthew Liberatore 8/11/2023 Guardians - Home Aaron Civale - 8/12/2023 Guardians - Home Tyler Glasnow Gavin Williams

