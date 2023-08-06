Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to defeat Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +165. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -200 +165 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have compiled a 59-31 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65.6% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 20-6 (76.9%).

The Rays have a 66.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 58 times this season for a 58-51-4 record against the over/under.

The Rays have put together a 10-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-19 30-27 27-21 40-25 53-40 14-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.