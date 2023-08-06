Sunday's game at Comerica Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (67-46) taking on the Detroit Tigers (49-61) at 1:40 PM ET (on August 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (5-3, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matt Manning (3-3, 4.34 ERA).

Rays vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

  • The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Rays have been favorites in 90 games this season and won 59 (65.6%) of those contests.
  • Tampa Bay has a record of 20-6, a 76.9% win rate, when favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 66.7% chance to win.
  • Tampa Bay has scored 583 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 31 @ Yankees W 5-1 Tyler Glasnow vs Jhony Brito
August 1 @ Yankees W 5-2 Zach Eflin vs Carlos Rodón
August 2 @ Yankees L 7-2 Shane McClanahan vs Gerrit Cole
August 4 @ Tigers W 8-0 Zack Littell vs Reese Olson
August 5 @ Tigers L 4-2 Aaron Civale vs Tarik Skubal
August 6 @ Tigers - Tyler Glasnow vs Matt Manning
August 8 Cardinals - Zach Eflin vs Miles Mikolas
August 9 Cardinals - Shane McClanahan vs Dakota Hudson
August 10 Cardinals - Zack Littell vs Matthew Liberatore
August 11 Guardians - Aaron Civale vs TBA
August 12 Guardians - Tyler Glasnow vs Gavin Williams

