Sunday's game at Comerica Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (67-46) taking on the Detroit Tigers (49-61) at 1:40 PM ET (on August 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (5-3, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matt Manning (3-3, 4.34 ERA).

Rays vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rays have been favorites in 90 games this season and won 59 (65.6%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 20-6, a 76.9% win rate, when favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 66.7% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored 583 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).

Rays Schedule