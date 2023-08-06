Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .147 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 54 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 81st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.
- In 62 of 107 games this season (57.9%) Arozarena has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).
- He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (17 of 107), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has an RBI in 37 of 107 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 47.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.2%.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.257
|AVG
|.249
|.376
|OBP
|.345
|.439
|SLG
|.421
|15
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|29
|51/27
|K/BB
|61/27
|8
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Manning (3-3 with a 4.34 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
