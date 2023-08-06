Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .147 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 54 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 81st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

In 62 of 107 games this season (57.9%) Arozarena has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).

He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (17 of 107), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has an RBI in 37 of 107 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 47.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.2%.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .257 AVG .249 .376 OBP .345 .439 SLG .421 15 XBH 15 9 HR 9 35 RBI 29 51/27 K/BB 61/27 8 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings