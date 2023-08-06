Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .267 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 55 of 88 games this year (62.5%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (26.1%).

He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven home a run in 36 games this season (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 37 times this season (42.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 48 .265 AVG .269 .291 OBP .332 .412 SLG .526 14 XBH 21 3 HR 11 18 RBI 38 38/5 K/BB 51/17 9 SB 13

