Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .267 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 55 of 88 games this year (62.5%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (26.1%).
- He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 36 games this season (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 37 times this season (42.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|48
|.265
|AVG
|.269
|.291
|OBP
|.332
|.412
|SLG
|.526
|14
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|38
|38/5
|K/BB
|51/17
|9
|SB
|13
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.34 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
