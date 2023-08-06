Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .218 with eight doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 16 walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 43 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has homered in 27.4% of his games this season, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has driven in a run in 29 games this season (39.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 of 73 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .242 AVG .195 .296 OBP .228 .492 SLG .523 12 XBH 18 9 HR 12 22 RBI 23 44/10 K/BB 54/6 4 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings