On Sunday, Isaac Paredes (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 82 hits, which leads Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .255 with 38 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 17th in slugging.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 54.6% of his 97 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.7% of them.

In 18 games this season, he has homered (18.6%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 39 games this season (40.2%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (39.2%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.4%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 50 .248 AVG .262 .347 OBP .371 .503 SLG .506 16 XBH 22 11 HR 10 36 RBI 30 29/18 K/BB 40/22 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings