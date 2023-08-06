The Indiana Fever (7-20) will visit the Atlanta Dream (14-13) after dropping three road games in a row. The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSO

ESPN3 and BSSO Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Dream have compiled a 13-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Fever have compiled a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Atlanta has covered the spread twice when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Indiana has covered the spread six times this season (6-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

A total of 12 out of the Dream's 26 games this season have hit the over.

The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 26 times this season.

