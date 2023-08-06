Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .120 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Tigers.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .214.
  • In 52.1% of his 71 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • In 9.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bethancourt has had an RBI in 17 games this season (23.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 35.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 34
.233 AVG .195
.270 OBP .225
.405 SLG .319
12 XBH 8
4 HR 3
13 RBI 10
30/6 K/BB 33/5
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Manning (3-3 with a 4.34 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
