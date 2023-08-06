Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .120 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Tigers.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .214.

In 52.1% of his 71 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

In 9.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has had an RBI in 17 games this season (23.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .233 AVG .195 .270 OBP .225 .405 SLG .319 12 XBH 8 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 30/6 K/BB 33/5 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings