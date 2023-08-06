Brandon Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 73 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.4% of those games.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (19.2%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this year (31.5%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (19.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (34.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .237 AVG .214 .341 OBP .302 .465 SLG .414 12 XBH 13 7 HR 7 23 RBI 21 45/17 K/BB 36/17 3 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings