Brandon Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is batting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Lowe has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 73 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.4% of those games.
  • Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (19.2%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23 games this year (31.5%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (19.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored at least once 25 times this season (34.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 38
.237 AVG .214
.341 OBP .302
.465 SLG .414
12 XBH 13
7 HR 7
23 RBI 21
45/17 K/BB 36/17
3 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
  • The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.34 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
