Yandy Diaz -- .257 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 5 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.398), slugging percentage (.500) and OPS (.898) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Diaz has had a hit in 64 of 93 games this year (68.8%), including multiple hits 33 times (35.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (16.1%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has an RBI in 33 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year (52.7%), including 12 multi-run games (12.9%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .341 AVG .283 .420 OBP .375 .542 SLG .457 18 XBH 18 9 HR 6 29 RBI 24 34/23 K/BB 33/23 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings