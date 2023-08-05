After two rounds of play in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, Russell Henley is in the lead (-12). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 Wyndham Championship

Start Time: 7:40 AM ET

7:40 AM ET Venue: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par/Distance: Par 70/7,131 yards

Par 70/7,131 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Wyndham Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Russell Henley 1st -12 62-66 Billy Horschel 2nd -11 67-62 Byeong-Hun An 3rd -10 63-67 Lucas Glover 3rd -10 66-64 Adam Svensson 3rd -10 63-67

Want to place a bet on the Wyndham Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Wyndham Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 1:50 PM ET Billy Horschel (-11/2nd), Russell Henley (-12/1st) 1:30 PM ET Brendon Todd (-10/3rd), Byeong-Hun An (-10/3rd) 1:40 PM ET Adam Svensson (-10/3rd), Lucas Glover (-10/3rd) 1:20 PM ET Ludvig Aberg (-8/7th), JT Poston (-7/8th) 1:10 PM ET Brandon Wu (-7/8th), Troy Merritt (-7/8th) 12:55 PM ET Andrew Novak (-6/12th), Stephan Jaeger (-7/8th) 7:55 AM ET David Lipsky (-2/52nd), Sam Ryder (-2/52nd) 12:45 PM ET Tyler Duncan (-6/12th), Chesson Hadley (-6/12th) 12:25 PM ET Davis Thompson (-6/12th), Nate Lashley (-6/12th) 12:15 PM ET Max McGreevy (-6/12th), Nicolai Hojgaard (-6/12th)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.