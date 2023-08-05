Thomas Detry will play at the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club, taking place from August 3- 6.

Looking to bet on Detry at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Thomas Detry Insights

Detry has finished under par six times and posted nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Detry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Detry has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Detry has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 29 -5 280 0 17 1 3 $2.1M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,019 yards, shorter than the 7,131-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Detry has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,282 yards, 151 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Detry's Last Time Out

Detry was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 3.19 strokes to finish in the 35th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 94th percentile on par 4s at The Open Championship, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 44 holes.

Detry shot better than 71% of the golfers at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.78.

Detry shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Detry recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.3).

Detry carded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 3.4 on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship.

At that last outing, Detry had a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Detry finished The Open Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Detry recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.2.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

