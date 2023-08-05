Rays vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 5
Saturday's game at Comerica Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (67-45) taking on the Detroit Tigers (48-61) at 1:10 PM ET (on August 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (5-2) for the Rays and Tarik Skubal (1-1) for the Tigers.
Rays vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rays vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have entered the game as favorites 89 times this season and won 59, or 66.3%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay is 45-17 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 581.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 30
|@ Astros
|W 8-2
|Zack Littell vs Brandon Bielak
|July 31
|@ Yankees
|W 5-1
|Tyler Glasnow vs Jhony Brito
|August 1
|@ Yankees
|W 5-2
|Zach Eflin vs Carlos Rodón
|August 2
|@ Yankees
|L 7-2
|Shane McClanahan vs Gerrit Cole
|August 4
|@ Tigers
|W 8-0
|Zack Littell vs Reese Olson
|August 5
|@ Tigers
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Tarik Skubal
|August 6
|@ Tigers
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Matt Manning
|August 8
|Cardinals
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Miles Mikolas
|August 9
|Cardinals
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Dakota Hudson
|August 10
|Cardinals
|-
|Zack Littell vs Matthew Liberatore
|August 11
|Guardians
|-
|Aaron Civale vs TBA
