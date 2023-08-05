Saturday's game at Comerica Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (67-45) taking on the Detroit Tigers (48-61) at 1:10 PM ET (on August 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (5-2) for the Rays and Tarik Skubal (1-1) for the Tigers.

Rays vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

MLB Network

Rays vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 89 times this season and won 59, or 66.3%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 45-17 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 581.

The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

