The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .255.

Margot enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .278.

Margot has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 77 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.6% of those games.

Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (3.9%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.9% of his games this season, Margot has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.2%.

He has scored in 26 games this season (33.8%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .212 AVG .296 .273 OBP .336 .314 SLG .416 7 XBH 13 2 HR 1 14 RBI 13 23/9 K/BB 23/7 2 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings