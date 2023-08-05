Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .255.
- Margot enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .278.
- Margot has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 77 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.6% of those games.
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (3.9%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.9% of his games this season, Margot has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.2%.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (33.8%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.212
|AVG
|.296
|.273
|OBP
|.336
|.314
|SLG
|.416
|7
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|13
|23/9
|K/BB
|23/7
|2
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Skubal (1-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.57 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
