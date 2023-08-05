Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, August 5 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Tigers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has eight doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 15 walks while batting .220.

In 59.7% of his 72 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In 27.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.3% of his games this year, Siri has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 47.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .242 AVG .198 .296 OBP .226 .492 SLG .532 12 XBH 18 9 HR 12 22 RBI 23 44/10 K/BB 53/5 4 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings