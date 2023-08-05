On Saturday, Harold Ramirez (.424 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Tigers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .294 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Ramirez is batting .421 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Ramirez has gotten a hit in 49 of 80 games this season (61.3%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (30.0%).

In 11.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this season (33.8%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.0% of his games this season (32 of 80), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 36 .284 AVG .305 .342 OBP .345 .532 SLG .344 18 XBH 3 8 HR 1 25 RBI 13 35/11 K/BB 21/8 3 SB 1

