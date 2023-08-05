Charley Hull is ready to play in the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Troon, United Kingdom, taking place from August 3-5.

Looking to wager on Hull at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Charley Hull Insights

Hull has finished better than par six times and scored nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of her last 14 rounds played.

Over her last 14 rounds, Hull has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Hull has finished in the top five once in her past five appearances.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

In her past five appearances, Hull has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 13 -8 272 1 11 4 5 $1.7M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Dundonald Links is set for a shorter 6,494 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Dundonald Links, the scoring average is slightly lower at -6 per tournament.

The average course Hull has played in the past year has been 68 yards longer than the 6,494 yards Dundonald Links will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Hull's Last Time Out

Hull finished in the 21st percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.30 strokes.

Her 4.17-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship placed her in the 40th percentile.

Hull was better than 39% of the competitors at the Amundi Evian Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Hull did not have a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.1).

On the 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Hull carded three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

Hull's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were less than the tournament average of 4.2.

In that most recent tournament, Hull's performance on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.6).

Hull finished the Amundi Evian Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Hull underperformed compared to the field average of 1.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards Hull Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.