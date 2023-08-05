On Saturday, Brandon Lowe (hitting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 42 of 73 games this season (57.5%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (16.4%).

Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (19.2%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 31.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 25 of 73 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .237 AVG .214 .341 OBP .302 .465 SLG .414 12 XBH 13 7 HR 7 23 RBI 21 45/17 K/BB 36/17 3 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings