Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Brandon Lowe (hitting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 34 walks.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 42 of 73 games this season (57.5%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (16.4%).
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (19.2%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 31.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 73 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.237
|AVG
|.214
|.341
|OBP
|.302
|.465
|SLG
|.414
|12
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|21
|45/17
|K/BB
|36/17
|3
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Skubal (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.57, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
