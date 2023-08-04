Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
- Franco enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316 with three homers.
- Franco has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this season (70 of 104), with multiple hits 31 times (29.8%).
- In 13.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35 games this year (33.7%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 43.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.266
|AVG
|.267
|.326
|OBP
|.338
|.467
|SLG
|.431
|25
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|20
|35/18
|K/BB
|29/21
|14
|SB
|15
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (1-4) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
