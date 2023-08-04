Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Tigers on August 4, 2023
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Spencer Torkelson and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday (at 6:40 PM ET).
Rays vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 109 hits with 23 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.
- He's slashing .267/.332/.450 so far this season.
- Franco hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .231 with a triple, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 109 hits with 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 52 RBI.
- He's slashed .314/.400/.504 so far this year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Astros
|Jul. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Astros
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has recorded 92 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .228/.307/.401 slash line on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 1
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has 90 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .226/.264/.328 slash line so far this season.
- Baez has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two walks and two RBI.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 30
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
