Tampa Bay Rays (66-45) will square off against the Detroit Tigers (48-60) at Comerica Park on Friday, August 4 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Wander Franco will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the season.

The favored Rays have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +125. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell - TB (1-2, 4.85 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (1-4, 4.71 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Rays and Tigers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rays (-150), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rays win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Wander Franco hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 88 times this season and won 58, or 65.9%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 42-15 (winning 73.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 34, or 39.5%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 24 of 54 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Manuel Margot 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Randy Arozarena 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Wander Franco 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL East +110 - 2nd

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.