Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers and starter Reese Olson on Friday at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Rays vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 162 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .445 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Rays have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.254).

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (573 total, 5.2 per game).

The Rays' .327 on-base percentage is 11th in MLB.

The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.188).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Littell gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Astros L 17-4 Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Zack Littell Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Jhony Brito 8/1/2023 Yankees W 5-2 Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees L 7-2 Away Shane McClanahan Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Littell Reese Olson 8/5/2023 Tigers - Away Aaron Civale Tarik Skubal 8/6/2023 Tigers - Away Tyler Glasnow Tarik Skubal 8/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas 8/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Shane McClanahan Dakota Hudson 8/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Littell Matthew Liberatore

