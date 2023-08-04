Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (66-45) and Detroit Tigers (48-60) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on August 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zack Littell (1-2) to the mound, while Reese Olson (1-4) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Rays vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Rays vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rays have won 58, or 65.9%, of the 88 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has entered 57 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 42-15 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 60% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 573.

The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).

Rays Schedule