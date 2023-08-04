Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.171 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .255.
- He ranks 76th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Arozarena has had a hit in 61 of 105 games this year (58.1%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.7%).
- He has homered in 17 games this season (16.2%), leaving the park in 4.0% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37 games this season (35.2%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 47.6% of his games this season (50 of 105), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.257
|AVG
|.253
|.376
|OBP
|.345
|.439
|SLG
|.432
|15
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|29
|51/27
|K/BB
|57/25
|8
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (1-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.71 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
