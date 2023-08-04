The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.171 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .255.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Arozarena has had a hit in 61 of 105 games this year (58.1%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.7%).

He has homered in 17 games this season (16.2%), leaving the park in 4.0% of his trips to the plate.

In 37 games this season (35.2%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 47.6% of his games this season (50 of 105), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .257 AVG .253 .376 OBP .345 .439 SLG .432 15 XBH 15 9 HR 9 35 RBI 29 51/27 K/BB 57/25 8 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings