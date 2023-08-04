Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .255 with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Margot is batting .278 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 62.3% of his 77 games this season, Margot has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Margot has driven home a run in 23 games this year (29.9%), including more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games.
- He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.212
|AVG
|.296
|.273
|OBP
|.336
|.314
|SLG
|.416
|7
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|13
|23/9
|K/BB
|23/7
|2
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Olson (1-4) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.71, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
